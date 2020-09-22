Arsenal player Gabriel Martinelli sends message to Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Arsenal player Gabriel Martinelli has responded to Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s post on Instagram following the match against Sheffield United on Monday evening.

Martinez has expressed his delight on Instagram after making his debut for Villa last night.





The 28-year-old goalkeeper recently joined the Villans from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Argentine played well in the final weeks of last season when he got his chance due to the injury to first-choice Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

However, Martinez left the Gunners for Villa this month and made his debut for Dean Smith’s side in their opening Premier League game of the season against Sheffield United on Monday evening.

The goalkeeper made a brilliant save from a penalty for the Blades, as the Villans got the better of Chris Wilder’s side 1-0 at Villa Park.

Martinez is overjoyed with his successful debut for Villa and has thanked everyone at the club for welcoming him.

Arsenal attacker Martinelli has responded to the Argentine’s post, and he seems to be happy that the goalkeeper is enjoying himself at his new club.

Martinelli wrote: “Merece o mundo irmão”, which when translated from Portuguese reads: “Brother world deserves”.

Villa’s next game in the Premier League is against Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage next Monday.