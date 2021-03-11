Better things to come from Thomas Partey after injury setbacks

The signing of Thomas Partey was met with a huge amount of excitement last year, but it has not all been plain sailing for him in England.

During five years with Atletico Madrid’s first team, Partey only suffered two injuries. However, since joining the Gunners, the Ghanaian has picked up three in the space of four months.





There are many reasons for this – the intensity of the Premier League and the chaotic fixture schedule being two examples.

Despite the frustrating setbacks, Partey has said that this is just the start for him at Arsenal, and he has so much more to offer.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s big clash with Olympiacos in the last 16 of the Europa League, the 27-year-old seemed calm about his situation.

“It was a difficult moment to get used to how the team plays, and I think the injuries are part of the adaptation,” Partey said (via Arsenal.com).

“I think people have their own opinion, but it depends on me and how I adapt to the situation that I’m in.

“It is part of the game – you never know when you’ll get injured. I do all my work – I try to make sure I’m fit to play any game.”

Partey arrived from Spain with huge expectations on his shoulders, and the recurring injuries have caused some concern amongst the Arsenal fanbase. However, he is confident that the problems will pass, and the supporters will see him thrive in red and white soon.

“I think this is just the start,” he added. “I’m starting to get used to how my mates play, how the Premier League goes and, with time, everything will be good. I will do my best and will do my work to try to make sure I will be at my best.”

SL View

Partey is an exceptionally talented footballer – it doesn’t take an expert to figure that out – and has provided some promising moments during the games he has played.

He makes everything look very easy and, despite the demands which come with playing in the Premier League, he has slotted in very well and looks comfortable on the pitch.

Joining a new league and moving to another country is difficult while playing the game at a professional level during the pandemic also brings its own challenges.

It has been one game after another, not just for Arsenal, but for most other top-flight clubs. On that basis, it is normal for footballers to pick up more niggles than usual.

Partey will prove to be a fantastic signing for the north London side, and when he reaches his full potential other teams should be terrified.

