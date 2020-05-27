Arsenal open to listening to offers for three centre-backs this summer – David Ornstein

Arsenal could be open to listening to offers for three central defenders this summer, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed.

The north London side have been hampered financially by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it has been suggested that they may focus on free transfers and swap deals.

Still, manager Mikel Arteta will want to have some transfer funds to spend on potential new signings and Ornstein has revealed that the Gunners could part ways with three defenders.

Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi are close to entering the final year of their respective deals and the duo have been fancied to head through the exit door.

In addition to this, Rob Holding has been mentioned as another candidate, who may be placed in the transfer market at the end of the campaign.

Both Sokratis and Mustafi have had their standout moments during the current season but there remain doubts over their consistency over an entire campaign.

As things stand, the club have yet to open contract talks with the central defensive duo and they could be offloaded in order to recoup funds for new purchases.

Holding, meanwhile, has more than three years remaining on his contract with the club but there have been concerns over his showing this term.

The former England youth international has struggled to find form since recovering from a long-term knee injury and he has been restricted to seven starts in all competitions.

He continues to be highly-rated by some of the Gunners fans but time may be running out for the 24-year-old to prove himself with the club.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com