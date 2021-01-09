Fans blast Longstaff over incident in Arsenal vs Newcastle game

By
Michael Black
-

Fans have taken to social media to hit out at Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff for trying to con the referee in the FA Cup third round tie against Arsenal.

Chris Kavanagh red-carded Emile Smith-Rowe for a foul on Longstaff, prompting a loud scream from the Magpies midfielder.


On the advice of his VAR, Andre Marriner, he downgraded the red to a yellow after checking the footage on the pitchside monitor.

This showed that there had been little if any contact between the two players and sparked on outpouring of fury on social media.

Despite Longstaff’s antics, Smith-Rowe had the last laugh as he fired home an excellent goal in the 109th minute to put Arsenal in front.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang added a second with two minutes to play to send the Gunners through to the fourth round of the competition.

Newcastle are now winless in their last seven outings in all competitions, cranking up the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.