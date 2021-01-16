Arsenal monitoring the progress of Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, a report from The Express claims.

The 24-year-old joined the Bees from Peterborough United last summer after bagging 26 goals in the 2019/2020 League One season.





He has proved the perfect replacement for Ollie Watkins, who left for Aston Villa and has already registered 16 goals from 22 Championship appearances.

Toney has now caught the eye of some top clubs and it is reported that he has left a good impression on Gunners scouts with his performances.

While the Gunners are not looking to sign a striker this month, it is suggested that they could look for one in the future with the uncertainty over Alexandre Lacazette’s future.

Lacazette’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022 and the club have yet to negotiate a possible renewal with the France international.

SL View:

Toney has been a huge hit for the Bees this term and he could build his reputation further, if the club are promoted to the top-flight next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are not on the hunt for a new centre-forward, but that could become a requirement if Lacazette heads for the exit door.

The Gunners boss has recently said that contract talks have been put on hold until the summer despite the Frenchman finding form (four goals in as many league games).

Should the club fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, they could find themselves with another summer with limited spending.

In that case, Toney could be a quality addition within their spending bracket, but a move may depend on the potential exit of Lacazette.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com