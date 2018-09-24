Arsenal MD Vinai Venkatesham Vows To Bring Back Old Glory Following Gazidis Exit

Ivan Gazidis, the former Chief Executive of Arsenal Football Club, announced on 18th September that he was leaving the club to Join AC Milan. The newly appointed Managing Director Vinai Venkatesham comes with a reputable history and experience with the club.
Vinai Venkatesham Makes Hopeful Promise
Vinai Venkatesham is an employee of Arsenal since 2010. He has held many responsibilities in the club since then. Prior to taking over as the Managing Director, he was the chief commercial officer of the club. Besides his job at Arsenal, he serves as a director at the British Olympic Association. In a recent supporters’ meeting, he has vowed to bring the Arsenal to its former glory. The Mirror reported that Vinai is keen on “bringing pride back to the fan base.”
Gazidis’ Service To The Club Was Commendable
Ivan Gazidis was officially appointed the Chief Executive of Arsenal on 1st January 2009. Since the beginning of his tenure, he had been working closely with former manager Arsène Wenger. Wenger and Gazidis have steered the club safely to financial security while maintaining a considerable level of success. A section of the fans was vocal about the lack of expenditure and big-name signings at the club. These criticisms directed against him came in the later years of his time at the club.
Arsenal and Unai Emery Look For Stability Through Transition
With the appointment of Unai Emery, the club has been going through a transition. They are looking for a new stability with their new generation of players including Lacazette, Aubameyang, Lichtsteiner, and Torreira. They will be possibly looking to strengthen their squad in the coming transfer window. Ivan Gazidis’ sudden departure might be a blow to the Gunners’ ambition. Newly appointed manager Unai Emery has not failed to express his slight displeasure at the fact that the club possibly kept him in the dark. “I arrived here with Ivan Gazidis and all the conversations we had were important for me to find the best impression of Arsenal and its future,” Emery told Sky Sports.