Arsenal may have to pay £4.5m and £2m salary to sign Dubravka

According to Chronicle Live, Arsenal are interested in Martin Dubravka, likely as a replacement for Petr Cech who will retire at the end of the season. Dubravka joined Newcastle on a permanent deal from Sparta Parha last summer and has impressed in his full debut season at St James’ Park. Whether he would be a willing backup to Bernd Leno remains to be seen, however.
The 30-year-old has made 31 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, conceding 40 goals and keeping nine clean sheets. Dubravka joined the Magpies on loan in January 2018 and impressed enough in his short-term stint for United to trigger a buying option months later. He’s been a fantastic No.1 shot-stopper in the Premier League and would therefore be a brilliant secondary option for the Gunners.
Arsenal do have Emiliano Martinez and Deyan Iliev providing competition between the sticks, but the former is currently out on loan at Reading while the latter remains in the academy set-up. Dubravka is a much better player than both of them. The Slovakian international has a market value of £4.5m and earns £2m-a-year/£38k-per-week. Juventus are also reportedly monitoring his progress, although it’s unknown if they will lodge an official bid.
Stats from Transfermarkt.