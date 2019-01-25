Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Friday aiming to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The Gunners head into the game full of confidence following last Saturday’s impressive Premier League victory over Chelsea.
However, United are also in a buoyant mood having won seven games in a row under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Arsenal booked their place in the fourth round after recording a comfortable 3-0 win at Blackpool.
United eased their way into this stage of the competition with a 2-0 home victory over Reading.
Arsenal are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with United on offer at 17/10 and the draw available at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
The teams are in…
