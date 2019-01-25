Blog Competitions FA Cup Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

25 January, 2019 Arsenal, FA Cup, Manchester United


Arsenal face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Friday aiming to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners head into the game full of confidence following last Saturday’s impressive Premier League victory over Chelsea.

However, United are also in a buoyant mood having won seven games in a row under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Arsenal booked their place in the fourth round after recording a comfortable 3-0 win at Blackpool.

United eased their way into this stage of the competition with a 2-0 home victory over Reading.

Arsenal are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with United on offer at 17/10 and the draw available at 13/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Arsenal vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 16 goals this season. Bet on the forward with 138.com to score anytime at 19/20.

Both sides have had defensive issues this season. Over 4.5 goals in the match can be backed at 14/5.

United won 3-1 on their last visit to the Emirates Stadium. They are priced at 16/1 to repeat that scoreline on Friday.

