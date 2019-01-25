Arsenal vs Manchester United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Arsenal go head-to-head with Manchester United on Friday in what could be the tie of the fourth round in the FA Cup.
The Gunners were impressive last weekend, producing a power-packed performance to defeat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League.
They face a United side who will be full of confidence after winning seven on the spin under temporary boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Arsenal will be without Hector Bellerin after he suffered a knee ligament injury during the victory over Chelsea.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding remain on the sidelines, but Mesut Ozil could be handed a surprise start.
United are sweating on Marcus Rashford’s fitness after the forward was taken off against Brighton on Saturday with a knee issue.
Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo remain unavailable, while Chris Smalling is doubtful due to a foot problem.
Sergio Romero is likely to start in goal as David de Gea has not travelled to London.
Arsenal are priced at 29/20 to win the game, with United on offer at 17/10 and the draw available at 49/20.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka; Torreira, Guendouzi, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Man Utd: Romero, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Sanchez.
Arsenal vs Man Utd Betting Tips
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 16 goals this season. Bet on the forward with BetUK to open the scoring at 33/10.
United won 3-1 on their last visit to the Emirates Stadium. They are priced at 18/1 to repeat that scoreline on Friday.
Both sides have had defensive issues this season. Over 3.5 goals in the match can be backed at 7/5.