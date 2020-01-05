Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa ahead of FA Cup clash

Leeds United visit the Emirates Stadium on Monday to face Arsenal in the third-round of the FA Cup, and the English Championship giants will fancy their chances against the Gunners.
Leeds are currently top of the league following an impressive start to the campaign, and they will relish testing themselves against such a quality top-flight side like Arsenal.
The North Londoners are beginning to play beautifully well and get the much-needed results with Mikel Arteta now in charge, and the 37-year-old will look to make a statement of intent when he comes up against Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.
The 64-year-old is hugely admired by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, and Arteta is also a fan of the Argentine.
The Arsenal boss was full of praises for the Leeds head coach during his pre-match press conference.
“He makes them fight, and run, and challenge and compete, and never give up in any game and any circumstances,” Arteta said.
“He generates that belief in the players, and that is why in my opinion is one of the most successful managers.”
"He makes them fight and compete"
Leeds fans will love what Mikel Arteta had to say about Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Arsenal's clash with Leeds in the FA Cup pic.twitter.com/yOUBOWQlT5
— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 5, 2020
Leeds and Arsenal could be coming up against each other next season from the look of things.
The Elland Road outfit – tied on points with West Bromwich Albion – are currently nine points above the playoffs spots and should secure Premier League promotion with ease come May if they maintain their current momentum and hunger.