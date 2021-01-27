Arsenal man being chased by four clubs

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is the subject of interest from four clubs across Europe, according to Spanish publication AS (via Sport Witness).

Torreira has spent the last six months on loan at Atletico Madrid. As part of the deal, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey moved in the opposite direction.





Despite sitting top of the league, the Uruguayan has not enjoyed his time in La Liga. He was expected to be a regular starter, but this has not happened, making just two starts for Los Rojiblancos in all competitions.

Arsenal were rumoured to be angered by Diego Simeone’s constant omission of Torreira, believing that the club are deliberately trying to lower his market value as revenge for not including an option to buy in the loan agreement.

The north London club may cancel his loan early if he doesn’t get more game time, although it is unclear whether they have the option to recall him.

If they do bring the midfielder back to the Emirates, then there will be no shortage of interest in his services. AS are reporting (via Sport Witness) that Valencia, Lazio, Fiorentina and Monaco are all admirers of the Uruguay international.

Valencia will be hoping to turn their fortunes around, as they currently sit just two points above the relegation zone. This comes just 18 months after qualifying for the Champions League, as well as defeating Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Javi Gracia’s side were left with a huge hole to fill in central midfield, having lost the likes of Dani Parejo, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Francis Coquelin in the summer, as well as forwards Rodrigo and Ferran Torres.

Meanwhile, Lazio will be looking to get back in among the Champions League contenders, having qualified for the competition last season. They are in seventh place; two points off a top four spot and nine off the summit.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have no such ambitions. They occupy 12th place in Serie A, 13 points off European football and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Monaco may be looking to give their slim title credentials a boost, having not come close since lifting the trophy in 2017. They are in fourth at the time of writing, six points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain.