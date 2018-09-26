Arsenal ‘making checks’ on Sarr who has been ‘likened to Ousmane Dembele’

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are ‘making checks’ on Rennes left-winger Ismaila Sarr. The 20-year-old has a £20m asking price and is highly-rated, but his signature may be hard to procure. Not only are Serie A giants Inter Milan also in the race for his services, Rennes aren’t looking to offload Sarr, so Arsenal have their work cut out if they want to add to their squad.
The Senegalese international, who has scored three goals in 19 games for his country and has been ‘likened to Ousmane Dembele’, has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Rennes since joining the Ligue 1 club from FC Metz in 2017. This season, he’s featured on seven occasions across the board, scoring and creating four goals which has come to the attention of a number of clubs.
Arsenal aren’t short of attacking options, however. The Gunners have Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck, so they may not need Sarr. That’s not to say the winger wouldn’t improve their squad. He was nominated for the Golden Boy award after impressing at the World Cup and recently scored a wonder goal in the Europa League.
