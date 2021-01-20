Arsenal aiming to complete loan deal for Real Madrid playmaker

Arsenal are hoping to complete a loan deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old is eager to leave Madrid to secure first-team football and the Gunners appear to be willing to offer him that opportunity.





Sky Sports reporter Paul Gilmour says that Arsenal have made a proposal to Madrid, but face competition from at least one other Premier League club.

“The information we’re getting is that this is Arsenal’s second approach for Odegaard, the first one being rejected,” he said.

“The second one has been made in the last 48 hours and is being considered by the Real Madrid board.

“The Norway international is expecting to leave Real for regular first-team football after talks with the Spanish club.

“It’s by no means a given this will happen – Arsenal face strong competition – but Mikel Arteta will be confident he can help improve Odegaard’s career.”

SL View

There was plenty of hype surrounding Odegaard after he signed for Madrid in 2015, with the young Norwegian drawing comparisons with Lionel Messi.

However, he struggled to live up to those expectations and was eventually loaned out to Heerenveen.

After failing to shine with the Netherlands club, he came to the fore during temporary spells with Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad.

He was recalled to Madrid this season but has once again failed to secure game time under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Joining Arsenal may well be appealing to Odegaard, although it is debatable whether it is a sensible move by the north London club.

Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as a genuine option in an attacking midfield role and may find his development compromised if Odegaard joins the club.