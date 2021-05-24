Joe Willock on his Newcastle United record and future with Arsenal next season

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock continued his incredible form for Newcastle United, notching up his eighth goal for the Magpies. After the game, the midfielder spoke to Match of the Day (via Express) about his future.

The youngster helped Steve Bruce’s side end the season with a 2-0 win over Fulham. During the game, the Englishman matched the record of scoring in seven consecutive Premier League games set by Alan Shearer.





The youngster was first asked about the club record that he had just equalled, and Willock said (via Express):

“To be in his company, I’m honoured. And that it’s happened for this wonderful club. He has often messaged me to congratulate me and I’m sure he’ll be happy for me.”

He also commented on how the Magpies had done well to confirm their survival in the league, adding:

“When we were going through our tough period, we said we would stick together, and we’ve done that really well.”

Match of the Day then asked the 21-year-old about his future. The midfield did not reveal too much as he said:

“We’ll see what the future holds. I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to play for this wonderful club and I’m happy it’s gone so well.”

It would not be a surprise to see the player back in Tyneside next season given how well the midfielder has performed. It was a gamble on the part of the north Londoners to send Willock out on loan and they will be happy that their decision has paid dividends.

On the other hand, these displays will surely have caught Mikel Arteta’s eye and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish boss will include the midfielder in his plans for next season.

If the midfielder stays with the north London club in 2021/22, he will surely want more game time which may be difficult given the players that are already present at the Emirates.

Whether Arsenal can integrate Willock into their plans for next season is a question that will be answered soon. The Englishman has done a fantastic job at Newcastle and in doing so, has put himself in a great position going into the summer.

