Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United keen on Young Boys centre-back Ali Camara

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and West Ham United are both keen on Young Boys centre-back Ali Camara ahead of the summer transfer window.

Hammers boss David Moyes will look to strengthen his defence in order to bolster his squad depth for next season, and the Guinea international could be a decent addition to his backline.

West Ham are likely to be playing an additional competition next season with European qualifications on the cards, and they will need to make quality additions to the team.

Camara was crucial to Young Boys winning the last two Swiss Super League titles, and he has continued to be impressive as the team look to land another title.

The 23-year-old is also attracting Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Norwich City, and he could be playing in the Premier League next term.

Liverpool’s title defence fell apart this season largely owing to their poor defence.

Season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez dealt a massive blow on the Reds campaign, and things did not improve despite signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the closing hours of the January transfer deadline day.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be keen to sign one or two centre-backs this summer, and Camara could prove to be a quality addition.

The Guinean will be keen to join a team where he is guaranteed regular playing chances, and he might struggle to get them at Liverpool, West Ham or Arsenal.

However, the Young Boys star will likely fancy his chances of breaking into the starting line-up at Norwich or Palace, and it will be interesting to see who he joins.

