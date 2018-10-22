Arsenal vs Leicester City confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal welcome Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium on Monday aiming to extend their winning run in all competitions to 10 straight games.
The Gunners’ form has seen the close in on Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and another victory would keep up the pressure on their title rivals.
Leicester have won four out of eight matches this season including away victories at Newcastle United and Southampton.
The two sides split their two meetings last year, with Arsenal winning 1-0 at home before the Foxes gained their revenge with a 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Arsenal have won three out of four home league games this term and look a good bet to record a fourth success on Monday.
The home side are priced at 8/15 to win the game, with Leicester on offer 9/2 at and the draw available at 7/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
The teams are in – here's how we line up against @LCFC 📋#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/tSGLtpLtex
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 22, 2018
Here’s tonight’s #lcfc team to play Arsenal! 🦊#ArsLei pic.twitter.com/FWJeUr2rjG
— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 22, 2018