Arsenal legend Tony Adams was frustrated by Jack Wilshere’s departure

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has revealed that he was frustrated by the Gunners decision to allow Jack Wilshere to leave the club this summer.
Wilshere’s contract with his boyhood club expired at the end of last season.
As a life-long Gunners fan and a youth product of the club, Wilshere deeply loved Arsenal.
He had hoped to remain at the Emirates Stadium, so much so that he was even willing to take a pay-cut in order to remain at the club.
However, new Gunners boss Unai Emery gave him no assurances over regular first-team football and so he had no choice but to leave.
Wilshere still has hopes of playing for England again and it made perfect sense that he moved to a club who will play him regularly.
Gunners fans were largely mixed over the club’s decision to allow Wilshere to leave.
Some felt it was worth it allowing him to go as he has had too many injury concerns over the years.
On the other hand, some were critical of the club as they feel that the 26-year-old still has many good years left in him.
Adams was one of those who was left frustrated by Wilshere’s departure.
He told The Sun: “It was sad that Jack left, like when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went. Kieran Gibbs and Theo Walcott too — Arsenal never got the best out of Theo.”
“Jack could have excelled in a strong team but he just didn’t have the personalities around him.”
“I’d have kept him, though. Seeing him play alongside Lucas Torreira would have been fun.”