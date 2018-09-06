Arsenal legend Tony Adams believes that it is time for Stephan Lichtsteiner to start

Arsenal legend Tony Adams believes that it is time for Arsenal to hand a full debut to Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Lichtsteiner arrived at the Gunners during the summer transfer window after his contract with Juventus expired and he has yet to start a game for the London giants.
During his time with Juventus, Lichtsteiner helped the Italian giants to win the Serie A several times and also helped the Old Lady of Italian football to develop into one of the strongest defensive teams in World football.
He was also a first team regular for Max Allegri’s club till the end of last season, so the Swiss international could still have another one to two years left in him to compete at the highest level.
So far this season, Lichtsteiner has only made one appearance for the Gunners which came during the opening defeat of the season against Manchester City.
Emery should certainly aim to play the veteran more going forward.
He brings a winning mindset to the Gunners, something which they lacked during the past decade.
In addition to this, he can also be a guiding figure to many players within the squad, including first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin.
Adams reiterated this.
As quoted by The Mirror, he told Sky Sports: “Lichtsteiner looks like a leader and a really strong full-back. He is 34, so he’s not one for the future. Bellerin is the one to wait and watch Lichtsteiner. Tell him to watch him and learn what to do.”