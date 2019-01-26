Arsenal legend Ray Parlour tips Manchester City to retain the Premier League title

The race for the English Premier League title this season is widely believed to be between Liverpool and current holders Manchester City.
Only four points separate both sides following 23 rounds of games, and with the Etihad Stadium outfit breathing down the Merseysiders’ neck, it promises to be an exciting finish to the 2018-19 campaign.
Liverpool have never won the EPL, with their last league title coming in 1990 before the new league format was formed two years later.
However, they have come agonizingly close to winning their first English Premier League title on a few occasions, and there is huge belief in the city that this could finally be their season.
Nevertheless, some still believe City will eventually pip them to the prize, and Arsenal legend Ray Parlour is a part of the bandwagon.
“Manchester City will still be slight favourites even though Liverpool keep getting results,” the three-time Premier League winner said.
“I would probably slightly go towards Man City with their experience, but the way Liverpool are playing they seem to get results when they play poorly, which is very important, but I am going to go slightly with Manchester City to retain it.”
The Reds have bottled the league to Man City once before. 😬 pic.twitter.com/oaBTVeguNx
— Goal (@goal) January 26, 2019
After back-to-back losses to City handed Liverpool a huge advantage, Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back to cut the gap between them and the Reds to four points last month when they inflicted Jurgen Klopp’s men with their first loss of the league season.
The 2-1 win has since thrown the title race wide open, and there cannot be room for error from both sides going forward, as the smallest of margins will likely be enough to determine who comes out top of the race by May.