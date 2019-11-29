Arsenal legend Martin Keown reckons Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is worth £40 million, tips him to break Kieran Tierney’s Celtic record

Arsenal paid Celtic £25 million to land left-back Kieran Tierney during the summer transfer window, setting a Scottish record transfer in the process.
However, Arsenal legend Martin Keown reckons Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be breaking the record soon as he claims the Colombian is worth around £35 – £40 million.
The 23-year-old bagged a brace in the 2-2 Europa League draw against Feyenoord last night, and has now taken his tally to 24 goals across all competitions this term.
Clubs across Europe are keen on Morelos, and manager Steven Gerrard has claimed not even £50 million can tempt Rangers into parting ways with their prized possession in January.
A summer move is certainly on the cards, and Keown reckons the Ibrox outfit could land up to £40 million for the striker’s signature.
“I wonder what he’s worth. £35m, £40m maybe?,” the Arsenal legend told BT Sport (via The Scottish Sun).
“I think Tierney was the most that anyone has spent for a player in Scotland.”
Morelos has written himself into Rangers’ history books by becoming the first player to score in four consecutive European games for the club, breaking Henrik Larsson’s 12-goal Euro record in a single season in the process.
According to transfermarkt, Rangers signed Morelos for £1 million in the summer of 2017, and the fact that they could get at least £20 million for his signature next summer speaks volume.