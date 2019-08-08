Arsenal legend Ian Wright says Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah is ready to play

Leeds United have snapped up 20-year-old Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day.
✍️ | Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of @EddieNketiah9 on a season-long loan
— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 8, 2019
The England youth international was brought in after Kemar Roofe left the Elland Road outfit for Anderlecht, and he is expected to challenge Patrick Bamford for the starting berth to lead Leeds’ line.
Nketiah made just nine senior appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season, and a loan move was pertinent in order for his development to continue.
He has shown that he has the potential and eye for goals, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running at the Championship.
Gunners legend Ian Wright believes Nketiah is ready and needs to play regularly after a loan move to Germany fell through last term, and he definitely will be glad he joined Leeds.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/SY2i5ibA2D
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 8, 2019
Here is what the pundit said on Twitter last week when the youngster was linked with a loan move to Swansea City:
Loan needs to happen. He's ready and needs to play! Loan to Germany should have happened last season. It's my worry for all younger ones – if we don't start well they getting no time!!!!
— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 5, 2019
Such words coming from Wright mean a lot, and the Whites should be delighted after beating the Welsh side and other fierce competition to his signature.
Nketiah will get better under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, and it is exciting to see how much he will improve under the tutelage of the Argentine manager.