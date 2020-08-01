Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney reacts as Celtic congratulate him on FA Cup win

Arsenal came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over Chelsea to win the FA Cup this evening.

Christian Pulisic put the Blues ahead five minutes into the game, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drew the Gunners level 23 minutes later from the spot before firing in the winner in the 67th minute.





Scottish Premiership giants Celtic were following the game and had wished their former star Kieran Tierney well prior to the clash.

The left-back put in an impressive shift at the left side of a back-three at Wembley, and the Hoops have sent this message to him on Twitter post-match:

It left Tierney emotional, making him to react thus:

Thank u so much. Touch of class 😢💚❤️ https://t.co/Vtec13jeoW — Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) August 1, 2020

The Scotland international established himself as the best left-back in the Scottish top-flight while at Celtic and will now look to do the same in the English Premier League with Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has featured in 24 games across all competitions for the Gunners so far since his £25 million move from Parkhead last summer, scoring once and assisting thrice.