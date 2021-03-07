Nigel Winterburn unsure whether Arsenal should sign Tariq Lamptey

Nigel Winterburn has questioned whether Arsenal should sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey this summer.

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with the Gunners as they strive to improve their defensive options.





Current right-back Hector Bellerin looks set to leave the club, but Winterburn is unsure whether Lamptey is the right man for the job.

“He’s very pacey, but is he a better wing-back than he is an out-and-out full-back?” Winterburn told Stadium Astro.

“I haven’t seen him play enough in the right-back position to give that judgement. I do believe that Mikel Arteta wants to play with a back four.

“In the modern game, you have to be good or better defensively than a lot of full-backs are in the Premier League at the moment.”

SL View

Lamptey has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most promising players after joining Brighton from Chelsea for £3 million in 2020.

He started the current campaign in fine form, but injuries have hindered his progress.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City over the past few weeks.

He certainly has the potential to be a far better full-back than Bellerin, whose defending often leaves a lot to be desired.

Although Winterburn enjoyed a solid playing career, his foray into coaching proved to be much less successful.

He joined Paul Ince’s backroom staff at Blackburn Rovers as a defensive coach in 2008 but lasted just six months after failing miserably to improve the team’s defence.

On that basis, it is debatable whether his views on Lamptey have any merit.

