Arsenal keen on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele

Arsenal are very interested in signing the French striker Moussa Dembele this summer as per Foot Mercato.

The former Celtic ace has been a sensation in Ligue 1 ever since he joined Lyon. If the Gunners manage to sign him, it would be a coup for them.





The player has recently been linked with Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta has Lacazette and Aubameyang at his disposal but the Frenchman has been linked with an exit this summer. Also, Aubameyang is yet to commit his long-term future to the club.

Nketiah and Martinelli are talented but they are too young to lead the line on a weekly basis.

Someone like Dembele would be a fantastic replacement if the likes of Lacazette move on this summer.

Dembele will add pace, flair and goals to the side. Although he is a centre forward, he can operate in wide areas as well due to his pace and technical ability.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners make a move for the Ligue 1 star in the coming months. Lyon will not want to lose their best striker this summer and Arsenal will have to come forward with a really tempting offer just to bring the French outfit to the negotiating table.

Dembele has 22 goals to his name this season and he is only 23. He will only get better with experience and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the Gunners.