Arsenal interest is ‘genuine’, Almiron ‘will go’ to England – fake news explained

Arsenal have been heavily-linked with Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, with Bruno Pont revealing the player’s father confirmed the Gunners’ “genuine” interest. There were also quotes attributed to Atlanta manager Darren Eales that said the 24-year-old “will go to England in the winter window” but they’ve since been debunked by Atlanta news outlet AJC.
With Aaron Ramsey potentially on his way out of the Emirates Stadium in January or next summer, Arsenal have been considering signing Almiron as his replacement, and FOX Deportes (h/t 90Min) believe the Londoners could agree an £11m deal for his signature. Almiron joined Atlanta from Argentina side Lanus in 2017 and has gone on to make 65 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 42 goals.
The Paraguayan international, who has represented his country on 13 occasions, is an attacking-midfielder with a good eye for goal. He racks up the assists and can finish chances himself, so he’s certainly in the mould of Ramsey. Almiron wouldn’t break the bank at £11m either, so it’s not hard to see why Arsenal are considering a move.
In 32 MLS appearances in 2018, Almiron scored 12 goals and made 13 assists. Whether he can pick up where he left off and impress in the Premier League remains to be seen, however.
