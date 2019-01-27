Arsenal ramp up their interest in Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.
According to the BBC’s David Ornstein, the Gunners want to loan the 29-year-old with a £35 million option to buy.
Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has previously said that Perisic will only be allowed to leave on a permanent basis.
However, Arsenal boss Unai Emery recently confirmed that he can only sign players on temporary deals during the January transfer window.
The Croatian has been a consistent performer throughout his career, bagging 110 goals in 404 senior appearances.
He has scored three goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season for Inter, helping the club to third place in Serie A.
The winger was a stand-out performer for Croatia at last summer’s World Cup in Russia, scoring three goals in seven appearances.
Perisic was previously linked with Manchester United, although the Red Devils don’t appear to have retained their interest since Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager.
Arsenal have also been linked with Barcelona’s Denis Suarez, but he has been included in the squad which will play Girona on Sunday and could be set to stay at the Nou Camp.