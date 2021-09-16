Arsenal have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley.

According to the Athletic, Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding are sidelined with injuries.

The Egyptian midfielder is struggling with a hamstring strain and he will return to full training next week.

Meanwhile, Holding sustained a knee injury against Norwich City last week and he will not be available to face the Clarets on Saturday.

The Gunners have made a poor start to their Premier League season having lost three of their four league matches and they will be desperate to put on a winning performance against Burnley.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured their first Premier League win of the season against Norwich last weekend and the Londoners will be hoping to build on it.

The Gunners will be without the services of Granit Xhaka as well. The Swiss international is currently serving his three-match suspension he picked up against Manchester City last month.

Arsenal are currently 16th in the Premier League table and a club of their stature will be expected to perform much better in the coming weeks.

Arteta was backed heavily during the summer transfer window and Arsenal spent more money than any other Premier League club.

The club hierarchy will be hoping that Arteta can guide his side to Champions League qualification this season and the Gunners will have to improve immensely in order to achieve that.