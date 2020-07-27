Arsenal in advanced talks with Willian’s agent

Arsenal are keen on signing the Chelsea midfielder Willian this summer.

The Brazilian can be snapped up on a free transfer and journalist Nicolo Schira claims that the Gunners are now in advanced talks with the player’s agent, Kia Joorabchian.





Earlier today, there were reports that Willian could sign a new deal with the Blues.

It will be interesting to see where the player ends up next season. A move to Arsenal might not go down too well with the Chelsea fans.

However, he is a quality player and he would improve the Gunners a lot.

Regardless of his age, he has been a key player for Chelsea this season and Arsenal could use his experience and creativity.

Willian will add goals, assists and flair to Arteta’s attack. He has the winning experience to influence the Arsenal dressing room as well.

On a free transfer, it would be a no brainer for the Gunners.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player’s agent with an attractive offer now.

Willian has 11 goals and 8 assists to his name so far this season and the 31-year-old will be hoping to guide Chelsea to more silverware before his departure. Chelsea are in the FA Cup final and they will face Arsenal on the 1st of August.