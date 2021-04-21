Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Mat Ryan permanently

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign goalkeeper Mat Ryan on a permanent basis this summer, Football Insider claims.

The Australia international was a surprise winter signing for the Gunners on loan, and he has impressed in his two appearances.

Ryan made his Gunners debut in the 1-0 league defeat to Aston Villa back in February where he stood out with seven saves.

He made his second appearance in the recent 1-1 draw against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium, where he created the equaliser with a crucial header.

He has already become a favourite among some of the fans, and it is reported that the club are in negotiations to sign him permanently.

Ryan was valued at around £10 million in January, but he could be available for significantly less with his contract expiring in June next year.

Sportslens view:

The Gunners parted ways with Emiliano Martinez last summer, and they landed Alex Runarsson as a replacement from French side Dijon.

However, the 26-year-old did not impress enough, and he was culpable to a couple of errors in the 4-1 League Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester City.

Ryan became out-of-favour with Brighton after a disappointing first half to the season, but the Gunners still banked on his experience to sign him on loan.

The 29-year-old has been impressive in his two appearances for the club, and it seems a no-brainer to secure his services on a permanent basis this summer.

He appears the ideal deputy for Bernd Leno in goal, but has the chance of claiming the number one role with the German not in the best of form lately.

