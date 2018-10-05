Arsenal identify replacement for Aaron Ramsey, Emery wants Banega

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have identified a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, with manager Unai Emery keen to bring Ever Banega to the Emirates Stadium. The two worked together when Emery was Sevilla manager and a renewing of acquaintances could be on the cards in January or next summer as Ramsey looks on his way out of the club.
The Welsh international is out of contract next summer and isn’t close to renewing his deal with Arsenal. His representatives recently revealed that Arsenal had given up trying to tie Ramsey down to an extension, saying they “made a decision”, so Emery has to find a place who can fill his shoes. Banega would arguably be an improvement and could be a pinch at £17m.
Banega is in his second stint at Seville, having been re-signed from Inter Milan in 2017. The Argentine international, who has made 65 appearances for his country, has racked up a total of 159 appearances in all competitions for the Liga side. He’s a cultured midfielder who helps to retain possession, thread attacks and contribute goals.
Emery knows what to expect from a player who once worked under him, so Arsenal supporters should be confident that Banega could successfully replace Ramsey.
