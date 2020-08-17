Arsenal have agreement with Gabriel, £25m bid could be accepted by Lille

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have placed a formal offer on the table for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The north London side are aiming to strengthen their central defence ahead of next season and Gabriel has been identified as their top target.





It is now reported that the club have agreed terms with the Brazilian and they are optimistic of finalising his transfer from Lille.

Lille are said to have a gentleman’s agreement with Napoli for Gabriel and the Serie A outfit are prepared to buy him, suppose they sanction the sale of Kalidou Koulibaly,

So far, the Italian side have failed to find any suitable offers for their defender and it is suggested that they are running out of time to sign Gabriel.

The Gunners have offered a package of around £25m for Gabriel and that is said to be greater than the fee (£22.6m) proposed by Napoli for the 22-year-old.

While Gabriel is open to a move to Napoli, it is reported that he is not prepared to wait much longer for the club to secure his services.

Hence, he could be on his way to the Gunners and it is revealed that Lille would be happy to sell him for the offer on the table.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could revert to the traditional four-man defence next term after playing with three at the back during the final weeks of last season.

Should Gabriel make the switch, he could potentially partner compatriot David Luiz or William Saliba, who the club have high hopes on, after his arrival from Saint-Etienne.

Gabriel could prove the perfect fit at the heart of the club’s defence with his efficient passing, dominant presence in the air and good tackling ability.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com