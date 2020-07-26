Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez sends two-word message to Danny Welbeck

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has sent a two-word message to Watford striker Danny Welbeck on Twitter.

Martinez has urged his former Arsenal teammate Welbeck to “stay strong” following Watford’s relegation to the Championship.





The Hornets suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Gunners away from home at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The loss means that Watford have finished second from bottom in the league table with 34 points from 38 matches.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Welbeck made eight starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Watford this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The former Arsenal striker also scored one goal in two EFL Cup ties for the Hornets this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Bouncing back

Watford are a big club, and they will be determined to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

The Championship is a very competitive and rigorous domestic league, and it is not going to be easy for Watford.

However, if the Hornets are able to keep hold of their best players and perhaps sign a couple of players who know the Championship inside out, then they should feel confident about clinching automatic promotion from the second tier of English football.