Arsenal vs Fulham confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal host Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday aiming to bounce back from their 5-1 mauling at Liverpool.
The result left the Gunners in fifth place in the table, just three points ahead of resurgent Manchester United.
Fulham head into the game 18th in the standings following their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.
The two sides met at Craven Cottage back in October, with Arsenal running out 5-1 winners.
Fulham have won just one of their last 12 meetings with the Gunners in all competitions
Their last victory was a 2-1 success in January 2012.
Arsenal are priced at 1/3 to win the game, with Fulham on offer at 8/1 and the draw available at 4/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
One hour before kick-off ✅
Time to name our first team of 2019 📋 #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/HUkUvLLtPI
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 1, 2019
Here is your New Year’s Day team to take on @Arsenal ⬇️ #COYW #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/1VsTA6dk3d
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 1, 2019