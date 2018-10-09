Arsenal first-team video scout Ben Wrigglesworth joins Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal first-team video scout Ben Wrigglesworth has left the north London club to join newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The former Leicester City head of technical scouting was with the Gunners for two years before linking up with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, where he has assumed duties as their European scout.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery brought in Victor Manas as a Data/Video Analyst when he arrived at the club over the summer, making Wrigglesworth one of the Arsene Wenger’s backroom staff whose services were no longer required.
The former Notts County scout brings a lot of experience to the table for Wolves, and Arsenal’s loss is surely their gain.
Wrigglesworth helped the Foxes unearth players such as Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante, and can sure help the Molineux outfit stay ahead of the game with regards to recruitment and scouting.
Leicester City won the title three seasons ago, thanks to the input Wrigglesworth had in their scouting and selection processes, and Wolves can expect similar impacts from him given his massive experience and keen eye for unearthing rare gems.
Last season’s Championship winners have been in fine form upon their return to the Premier League, with four wins and three draws from their opening eight games of the campaign putting them in seventh place in the table heading into the international break.
Wrigglesworth will be working with Wolves’ head of recruitment John Marshall, and it’s safe to say the midland club can only get better after adding such a great asset to their backroom staff.