Arsenal fans react to William Saliba possibly leaving on loan

By
Sri Aswin
-

A section of Arsenal fans have reacted on Twitter after learning that William Saliba could be heading out on a season-long loan this summer.

The French teenager was signed from Saint-Etienne during the 2019 summer transfer window, but he was instantly loaned back to the Ligue 1 side as part of the agreement.


Saliba did not feature regularly during the temporary stint due to injuries and he ended up with only 17 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Earlier last month, the centre-back played a couple of games in pre-season for the Gunners and it appeared that he could be ready to make his competitive debut.

However, that has clearly not been the case and summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes has already got the nod ahead of him. The Brazilian has made three starts to date.

Goal.com’s Charles Watts has now revealed that the north London giants are considering another loan spell for Saliba such that he can gain valuable first-team experience.

Rennes are understood to hold an interest in the 19-year-old and the next few days should give a clear indication whether they can secure his services.

The story has brought about a mixed reaction from the club’s faithful and some of them have not welcomed the prospect of him leaving on loan.

Twitter Reactions:

