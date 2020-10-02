Arsenal fans react to William Saliba possibly leaving on loan

A section of Arsenal fans have reacted on Twitter after learning that William Saliba could be heading out on a season-long loan this summer.

The French teenager was signed from Saint-Etienne during the 2019 summer transfer window, but he was instantly loaned back to the Ligue 1 side as part of the agreement.





Saliba did not feature regularly during the temporary stint due to injuries and he ended up with only 17 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Earlier last month, the centre-back played a couple of games in pre-season for the Gunners and it appeared that he could be ready to make his competitive debut.

However, that has clearly not been the case and summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes has already got the nod ahead of him. The Brazilian has made three starts to date.

Goal.com’s Charles Watts has now revealed that the north London giants are considering another loan spell for Saliba such that he can gain valuable first-team experience.

Rennes are understood to hold an interest in the 19-year-old and the next few days should give a clear indication whether they can secure his services.

The story has brought about a mixed reaction from the club’s faithful and some of them have not welcomed the prospect of him leaving on loan.

Twitter Reactions:

Huge mistake to let Saliba go on loan. I don’t know how ready he is mentally for the challenge but in almost every other aspect he’s more than ready to play for us. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) October 2, 2020

Surely if Saliba goes on loan then Arsenal need another centre-back (we have a lot in terms of numbers but not quality). Gabriel's the only one I have faith in. — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) October 2, 2020

Saliba is coming back from a rough, injury plagued season at ASSE. He's 19 & can benefit a great deal from having a full 35 game+ season under his belt before being integrated at Arsenal. Many who are against a loan will be the first one's to criticize when things go wrong. — Jagjeet Uberoi (@TescomanTierney) October 2, 2020

Don’t mind Saliba going on loan. At all. He needs games, and we aren’t keeping Holding, Chambers, Mustafi & Mari out of every game once they are fit. Saliba is an immense talent and needs to play. — Wayne 😷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇹🇹 (@WaynesWorld_20) October 2, 2020

On Saliba If we were going to ease him in, he should have been with us last season rather than go out on loan. The whole idea of letting him stay one more year was to build experience. If he doesn't get enough time this season, we would have lost two years of his five year deal — CanonCrested (@canoncrested) October 1, 2020

I just cant expresshow disappointed I am right now. Not looking good right now in the transfer window. Also Saliba might leave on loan — Matyinger 🇭🇺 (@matyinger14) October 2, 2020

