Arsenal fans react to Rob Holding display vs Manchester United

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter have reacted positively to the performance of Rob Holding against Manchester United last night.

The 25-year-old has been one of the club’s most consistent players over the past month and he produced another solid defensive display.





The centre-back won four duels, two tackles and 10 clearances (six more than any other player on the night).

This has pleased some of the club’s faithful and here are few reactions on Twitter after the goalless stalemate at the Emirates Stadium.

Rob Holding another solid big game display, but since he didn't cost £50m, we're not allowed to say it. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 30, 2021

Rob Holding’s form since Christmas has been nothing short of excellent 👏 pic.twitter.com/jxNDPOPq6c — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) January 30, 2021

Rob Holding has been immense . That is all. — Kris AFC (@Kripsy_AFC) January 31, 2021

Have been a big fan of Rob Holding for a long time. Finally people are starting to appreciate him — Becca (@ClockendBex) January 30, 2021

Rob holding really deserves some credit in this run he’s been superb. Good performances from Pepe, xhaka, Leno, Luiz, ESR — Touchy Gooners (@TouchyGooners) January 30, 2021

Rob Holding’s record vs the big six: Played: 17

Won: 11

Drawn: 3

Lost: 3

Clean sheets: 5 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/STyZrGsj9T — em🪱 (@awfcemily) January 30, 2021

Holding recently put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal with the Gunners. He is now regarded as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

The defender has played with multiple partners at the heart of the backline, but David Luiz now appears as Mikel Arteta’s preferred choice alongside him.

The Gunners have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven league games and have stayed unbeaten in this period with 17 points gained.

They were a bit fortuitous against the Red Devils with Edinson Cavani squandering two gilt-edged chances and ultimately, a goalless draw was not a bad result.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (quarantine), Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney (minor injuries) missed the game and Arteta will be hoping to have them back as soon as possible.

Stats from Whoscored.com