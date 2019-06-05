Arsenal fans react to reports linking Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney with summer move

According to Soccer Link, Arsenal are keen on making a move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney this summer, with French outfit Lyon also interested.
The highly-rated 22-year-old was also linked with the North Londoners in March, with manager Unai Emery reportedly willing to battle Leicester City for his signature.
Arsenal could do with a quality left-back with Nacho Monreal’s current contract running out at the end of the month, while Sead Kolasinac hasn’t particularly convinced.
Tierney, a Celtic fan, is currently tied to his boyhood club until 2023, but he could be prised away for the right offer, and after watching his international teammate Andrew Robertson lift the Champions League with Liverpool, he could fancy a switch to the English Premier League.
The Gunners failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League and aren’t financially buoyant to make big-money signings this summer.
However, they can comfortably afford the Hoops defender, and Arsenal fans on Twitter would love to have him at the Emirates next season.
Here is how some of them reacted to the news linking Tierney with the club:
