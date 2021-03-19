Arsenal fans react to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s display vs Olympiacos

A selection of Arsenal fans were disappointed with the performance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the club’s 1-0 Europa League defeat to Olympiacos last night.

The club-captain returned to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute for the north London derby for breaking the pre-match protocols.





His display was far from impressive over the course of 90 minutes as he squandered multiple clear-cut scoring chances.

The 31-year-old was put clear on goal in the first half, but he latched his effort over the bar. The scores remained level at the break.

Shortly after the interval, Olympiacos broke the deadlock through Youssel El-Arabi after a deflection off Gabriel Magalhaes.

Nicolas Pepe and Martin Odegaard thereafter missed out on easy opportunities to level the scores before Aubameyang replicated the same.

The forward ran behind the defence on the halfway line and surged his way into the box only to somehow miss his target.

Three minutes from time, Aubameyang had another opportunity to find the back of the net, but it was not meant to be his night.

His attempted flick was blocked by the goalkeeper, and he could not score from the rebound from six yards out.

Some of the club’s faithful were not pleased with his showing and here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Forget Aubameyang's missed chances today for a second as that can happen. I'm not happy with the other elements. He's not doing enough off the ball and very subdued overall display. He's not given 100% today… — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) March 18, 2021

We're through to the next round but, that was some poor performance from the team. Aubameyang totally OFF🤦🏽‍♂️ — highlander🔴⚪ (@HighlanderScot3) March 18, 2021

Ceballos is now the enemy! Aubameyang deserves more bench time! Poor game but most importantly qualification sealed!!! We Move! #ARSOLY #UEL — MVP_SAWADINHO® (@Sawadinho1) March 18, 2021

Such a disappointing performance. Happy to go through on aggregate but we had so many easy chances which we didn't take. Terrible performance from Aubameyang and he really shouldn't start against West Ham. Onto the next round, COYG. — Jack Simmons (@JackSimmons101) March 18, 2021

That’s Aubameyang’s bread and butter, that’s disappointing to say the least. — Arsenal News (@ArsenalGoaIs) March 18, 2021

After what happened last weekend, Aubameyang was anticipated to come up with a strong response, but that was not the case.

It was a poor performance from him. The Gunners still qualified for the quarter-final after the 3-1 triumph in the away leg of the last 16.

The north London side face West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend before the international break.

It won’t come as a surprise if Aubameyang is dropped to the bench. Alexandre Lacazette may lead the line against the Hammers.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com