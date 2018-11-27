Arsenal fans react to Mike Dean’s appointment as North London derby ref

Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the first north London derby of the 2018-19 English Premier League season.
Both teams have been in fine form so far this term, and given the stiff competition at the top of the league table, Sunday’s results could go a long in determining which positions both teams finish in by May.
Tottenham are currently third on the table – three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal – but the Gunners go into the game full of confidence having gone unbeaten in their last 17 games across all competitions.
Controversial referee Mike Dean has been appointed to officiate the match, and some Arsenal fans on Twitter aren’t happy.
Here is how they reacted to the latest update.
Xhaka is off in the first half then 👍🏻
— Sam Maynard (@SamMaynard20) November 27, 2018
sh*t we are doomed!
this might be the end of our unbeaten streak
— Peter Saigelaw (@Dantey_Ptar) November 27, 2018
You forgot about the red card as well 🙆♂️
— Ramez Elmorr (@Freeeeeedommm) November 27, 2018
That's Xhaka sent off.
— Kingslayer_👑 (@Imran_miahh) November 27, 2018
Xhaka sent off, spurs pen and at least one disallowed goal for us confirmed 👍
— Kristian (@KristianHauglnd) November 27, 2018
Spurs with 12 men.
— Kyaw Min Thant (@Kyaw_Min_Thant) November 27, 2018
That’s good news for Spurs
— Wazza (@Jerry_Granit) November 27, 2018
Spurs fan Mike Dean
— gunnergal-1 (@afc1gunner) November 27, 2018
Dean remains one of the best referees in the game, but his controversial calls and style hardly go down well with fans and managers.
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once landed himself in disciplinary hot water after losing his cool with the ref during a game, and fans will hope Unai Emery won’t get mad at him on Sunday.
A lot of fans feel Dean secretly supports Tottenham after he appeared to jubilate one of their goals in the past.
Dean or not, Sunday’s north London derby promises to be a pulsating clash, and both sides will be eager to claim bragging rights.