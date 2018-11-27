Blog Teams Arsenal Arsenal fans react to Mike Dean’s appointment as North London derby ref

27 November, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham


Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the first north London derby of the 2018-19 English Premier League season.

Both teams have been in fine form so far this term, and given the stiff competition at the top of the league table, Sunday’s results could go a long in determining which positions both teams finish in by May.

Tottenham are currently third on the table – three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal – but the Gunners go into the game full of confidence having gone unbeaten in their last 17 games across all competitions.

Controversial referee Mike Dean has been appointed to officiate the match, and some Arsenal fans on Twitter aren’t happy.

Here is how they reacted to the latest update.

Dean remains one of the best referees in the game, but his controversial calls and style hardly go down well with fans and managers.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once landed himself in disciplinary hot water after losing his cool with the ref during a game, and fans will hope Unai Emery won’t get mad at him on Sunday.

A lot of fans feel Dean secretly supports Tottenham after he appeared to jubilate one of their goals in the past.

Dean or not, Sunday’s north London derby promises to be a pulsating clash, and both sides will be eager to claim bragging rights.

