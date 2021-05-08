Arsenal fans react to Joe Willock’s display for Newcastle United

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter were impressed with the performance of Joe Willock during Newcastle United’s stunning 4-2 Premier League win at Leicester City on Friday.

The on-loan midfielder has been in fine form for the Magpies, and recently scored late goals off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Liverpool to help them secure four additional points.





He was handed a start by manager Steve Bruce last night, and continued his excellent scoring streak by bagging the opening goal in the 22nd minute.

Willock nabbed possession from defender Caglar Soyuncu, and advanced into the box before steering a left-footed effort across goal from a tight angle.

The 21-year-old only joined the Magpies on loan during the winter transfer window, but he has made a huge impact with five goals from 11 league appearances.

His contributions have helped the club stay clear of the relegation battle, and they are on the cusp of confirming their top-flight status for next season.

A number of Gunners fans have been left impressed with Willock’s recent displays. Here are a few reactions after he scored for a fourth successive league game.

Amazing that Willock went on loan to Newcastle in January and has managed more league goals than our entire midfield put together this season. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 7, 2021

Joe Willock has now played 59 minutes for Newcastle against Spurs, Liverpool & Leicester City. He has scored against each of them. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 7, 2021

Willock scoring for Newcastle game after game while we're stuck with 33 year old Willian with 0 goals in 36 games. 😭😭😭 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) May 7, 2021

Joe Willock stop scoring you’re embarrassing our midfielders right now. — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) May 7, 2021

Willock scored again?…wow!…he's now scored in 4 consecutive games…thats impressive….👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/veT5rxj2B4 — Olayinka (@ykgunnerz) May 7, 2021

Willock is physically a monster. So quick, so strong and unreal engine. Bring him home @Arsenal — Ruairí – Éire Gooner 🇮🇪 (@eire_gooner) May 7, 2021

Sportslens view – Joe Willock’s future at Arsenal:

Willock was impressive for the Gunners in the Europa League group stage this term, registering three goals and three assists from five appearances.

His form saw him handed a couple of league starts in November, but he was unable to make much of an impact in those games.

This was followed by the breakthrough of Emile Smith Rowe, and the Gunners were happy to loan Willock out to gain league experience.

Willock has certainly made the best use of the temporary stint, and his progress will have caught the eye of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Martin Odegaard has been playing as the deep-lying playmaker for the Gunners, but his loan spell from Real Madrid will end this month.

The club are already eyeing high-profile replacements with Real Betis’ Nabil Fekir identified as a potential target to replace the Norwegian.

Willock may not be assured regular starts next term, but could quickly move up the pecking order if he can make a similar impact in the league for the Gunners.

