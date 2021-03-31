Arsenal fans react to Granit Xhaka transfer speculation

A selection of Arsenal fans have reacted to the speculation that midfielder Granit Xhaka could favour a return to the Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old has been the Gunners’ most consistent midfielder this term, but he has had disciplinary issues and recently gifted Burnley with a goal in a 1-1 draw.





Xhaka’s current deal with the north London side expires in June 2023, and Sky Germany reports that he is aiming for a return to the Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin were eager to land his signature in January last year, and it is claimed that they could be a possible destination for the Swiss.

The midfielder has won over a section of the club’s faithful with his displays this term, but some believe that the club should still cash in on his services.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Would it be a good business from Arsenal point of view? I think YES! Granit Xhaka has been a good servant, so if he wishes to leave this summer, that would be awesome. We can try to get Ødegaard with us next summer, sign either Aouar, Bissouma/Fekir we already have Smith Rowe. — Dat_Edo_Pikin™️ ~ 丅αc𝔥𝐀1м (@Call_Me_Daniels) March 30, 2021

He's having a good season, my problem with xhaka is consistency, if a good offer comes we should consider it. We can do better in that position. — Andrewʷ🇨🇴 (@ColombianGonner) March 30, 2021

But his performance this time around is superb — Ezeoha Chukwuebk Augustine (@chukwuebk) March 30, 2021

I don't know how popular this opinion is but this will be the start of us returning to the top. It needs to happen. That guy has held us back for years. — Stefan (@Stani1227) March 30, 2021

He’s had a decent season but let’s be realistic as arsenal fans, for his role we need a lot better — yuh (@HolUPwaitA) March 30, 2021

Xhaka has divided opinion among the Gunners fans over the years, but he remains a vital player under manager Mikel Arteta.

He was keen on making the switch to Hertha last year, but Arteta played a key role in convincing him to stay.

The Gunners are actively searching for a new midfielder, and they have been linked with Yves Bissouma and Guido Rodriguez lately.

A summer signing is likely to accompany Thomas Partey in the centre of the park, which would drop Xhaka to the bench.

He may not welcome the prospect of playing a back-up role, which may pave the way for a summer exit.

