Arsenal fans react to Gabriel Martinelli’s late goal at Crystal Palace

A section of Arsenal fans on Twitter reacted to Gabriel Martinelli’s display in the 3-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace last night.

The Gunners took the lead in the 35th minute through Nicolas Pepe, and managed to hold on to the slender advantage at the interval.





The Eagles started the second half as the brighter side, and scored after the hour mark with a Christian Benteke header from a free-kick.

A draw seemed on the cards before Martinelli came off the bench to score a crucial goal for the north London side in the 91st minute.

Martinelli got on the right end of Martin Odegaard’s cross. The ball initially deflected off his knee, but he kept composure to find the back of the net.

Nicolas Pepe put the result beyond doubt in the final seconds of the game, with a lovely solo goal cutting inside from the right flank.

Following the game, some Gunners fans reacted to Martinelli’s performance. A few of believe that the teenager should be starting regularly.

Martinelli isn’t even in the picture when Ødegaard crosses this ball 😉 pic.twitter.com/FJNFoXaqRU — Av (@aviv_lavi) May 19, 2021

I just whipped out a knee slide in the living room the celebrate Martinelli’s goal. Not because of Arsenal. It’s because I love Martinelli. — Max ✍🏼 (@AFCMax9) May 19, 2021

Nee to start Martinelli over Auba.

Bring in Balogun. It's clear to see. pic.twitter.com/Ie6P6liNtd — ©A®Di 🇿🇦 AFC (@cardie_213) May 19, 2021

Martinelli's movement for his goal is fantastic. Drifts back from the defender to find space, shows Ødegaard where he wants it, stays onside then has the composure to take a touch to give him a better chance of scoring. Just so, so good! — FJ (@atetrAlekiM) May 19, 2021

He deserves to start after saving us tonight ❤🤍🏐 we lack urgency and Martinelli has it in abundance ❤🤍🏐 — AFC71 (@ArsenalFC1971) May 19, 2021

Martinelli has had a difficult second season with regular injury concerns, and he scored only his second goal of the campaign at Selhurst Park.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has resisted the prospect of starting him regularly, but the £90,000-a-week star could see more playing time next term.

The club ended a five-match winless streak against the Eagles last night, and have kept their European hopes alive ahead of the final matchday.

They will qualify for the newly-formed Europa Conference League with a win over Brighton & Hove Albion if both Tottenham Hotspur and Everton drop points.

