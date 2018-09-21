Blog Competitions English Premier League Arsenal fans react to Alex Iwobi display vs FC Vorskla

21 September, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League


Arsenal secured their fourth consecutive win after beating Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava on Thursday night in the Europa League Group E clash.

The Gunners earned a comfortable 4-2 victory at the Emirates, with goals coming from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil.

One player who particularly impressed during the game was Alex Iwobi. The 22-year-old looked energised throughout the game, and Vorskla couldn’t cope with him.

His direct movement and pace created problems and did set up the first goal for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Iwobi’s performance, and they are very pleased with what they saw.

Some of the fans were surprised to see his transformation under the new boss, while many feel that his return to form seems like a new signing for the club.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Arsenal will face Everton next in the Premier League clash on Sunday and Iwobi will be hoping to impress there as well.

