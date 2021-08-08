Arsenal fans react to Albert Sambi Lokonga’s display vs Tottenham Hotspur

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter heaped praise on Albert Sambi Lokonga following a solid midfield display against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgian joined the Gunners from Anderlecht as a relatively unknown, but he has earned plenty of plaudits from the fans during pre-season.

With Thomas Partey’s injury, he was picked to start alongside Granit Xhaka against Spurs. The 21-year-old made a good impression in his 73 minutes.

He showed excellent ball control in the centre of the park. He displaced just one of his 32 passes attempted in the opening half of the friendly.

The derby result did not go in the Gunners’ favour with a 1-0 defeat. They could have quite easily lost by a bigger margin on some other day.

However, Lokonga’s performance was one of the big positives from the game. Some of the club’s faithful were delighted with his showing.

Twitter reactions:

Aubameyang was very disappointing, yet again he looked disinterested in any sort of work that involved helping the team. It's bearable when he's a goal-scoring machine but not at any other point. White and Lokonga look more than settled in the team and ready to start. — The Gooner Gazette (@gooner_gazette) August 8, 2021

Lokonga has been exceptional. — Gooner Craig (@GoonerNow) August 8, 2021

Xhaka Lokonga White excellent. — The Gooner Talk (@TheGoonerTalkTv) August 8, 2021

Yeah White looks solid and Lokonga is class. Pepe was good too. Just need to start scoring. — Stu Mac (@StuartyMac07) August 8, 2021

Lokonga was superb today — maai 🇳🇴 #KroenkeOut (@Pangry2904) August 8, 2021

Lokonga could be the difference between us having a decent season or a disastrous one.

He looks quality when on the ball our most advanced deep lying midfielder..#TOTARS — Noel Mc Govern 🇮🇪 (@noelmickedy) August 8, 2021

Lokonga made the most of his game time against Spurs. He looks set to make his competitive debut for the Gunners from the starting line-up.

The Gunners start the 2021/22 Premier League campaign on Friday night with an away trip to newly-promoted Brentford. It could be a tricky affair for them.

They will be favourites to pick up three points, but judging by the poor finishing in pre-season, it may not be a straightforward game for them.

Brentford need no extra motivation for the game as they are back in the top-flight after seven decades. The Gunners can’t afford any complacency.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Arsenal identify Bernardo Silva as James Maddison alternative.