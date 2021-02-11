Arsenal fans react as Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are set to miss Leeds United clash

Leeds United visit Arsenal on Sunday and will look to leave London with all three points in order to keep their chances of finishing in the top half of the Premier League table alive.

The Whites are currently 10th in the standings following 10 wins, 10 losses and two draws, and a victory at the expense of the Gunners will be huge.





Arsenal are right below Leeds, with a point separating both sides, and Mikel Arteta’s men will be desperate for a win following back-to-back defeats at the hands of Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both sides played out a goalless draw at Elland Road back in November, but Leeds will fancy their chances of scoring and picking up a win following a double injury blow to the north London side.

Defensive midfielder Thomas Partey and versatile defender Kieran Tierney are both out of the clash, and the news has left Arsenal fans devastated, with some of them taking to Twitter to react.

James you ruined my week — Liam Coleman (@liamcolemann) February 11, 2021

Pain — Noma Mabandla (@Norma_ott) February 11, 2021

Is Partey a constantly injured player? Tierney is a massive loss that is irreplaceable with the team the way it’s built right now. — Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0) February 11, 2021

Not again. — Clinton Ezeugo (@ClintonEzeugo) February 11, 2021

Oh god no — John Maynard Gains (@chewithbIingon) February 11, 2021

Another loss — Walter chu (@chu_alang) February 11, 2021

Another L…..leeds will put us to the sword this time — brandon sharif (@brandonsharif1) February 11, 2021

Loss it is — Alan (@King_of_Anglia) February 11, 2021

If Willian plays against Leeds my mental health can’t cope with it I will stop supporting arsenal till next season — Ryan Gunner (@GunnerTalker) February 11, 2021

Scared of Alioski — Andy Houghton (@AndyHoughton_82) February 11, 2021

Leeds are buzzing after securing three victories in their last four league games, and the players will be keen to prove themselves against one of the top-flight’s sleeping giants.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have secured impressive results against the likes of Leicester City, Everton and Manchester City since returning to the Premier League, and not many will bet against them leaving Arsenal in the mud given their style of play.