Arsenal fans react as RB Leipzig aim dig at Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter over Dayot Upamecano

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been linked with RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano at various times in the past, and it remains to be seen which one of the North London sides will land the Frenchman.
The 21-year-old has been splendid for the Bundesliga side this term, and Spurs fans saw what he is capable of doing during the second-leg of their last-16 Champions League clash.
One of them took to Twitter to dub Upamecano “a future Spurs player”, and the admin of the Leipzig account was having none of it, instantly mocking Tottenham.
A future spurs player
— Richie46 (@Richie469) April 3, 2020
Spurs and a future …? This doesn't add up …🤨
— RB Leipzig (from 🏠) (@DieRotenBullen) April 3, 2020
As expected, the tweet got Arsenal fans buzzing, and here is how some of them reacted to it:
— P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) April 3, 2020
Leipzig admin wants to get a job in the Arsenal, well, if he helps us sign Upamecano, then I think that there will be no problems.@Arsenal
— Den 🇩🇪 (@DenReus11) April 3, 2020
😂😂😂… Oh I love this admin
— JESSY🔴⚪ (@Torreira_Szn) April 3, 2020
WB Weipzig
— RJ (@GoonerRJ) April 3, 2020
WB Weipzig
— jon (@Hafizul_74) April 3, 2020
— Gooner Eagle Eye (@ColossalChig) April 3, 2020
Leipzig knows Upmanecanos coming to arsenal
— Karan Mattu NDL (@Karanmattu0) April 3, 2020
🤣🤣 that’s harsh
— Walter (@StansRanch) April 3, 2020
— Liam ⚽️🤝 (@Liam63361011) April 3, 2020
The 21-year-old is also on the radar of several top clubs in Europe, and with one year remaining on his contract and a reported release clause of just over £50 million, a lot of competition is expected to be available for his services this summer.
With Jan Alderweireld past his prime and Toby Alderweireld steadily approaching his, Tottenham need to seriously think about getting Upamecano on board, and they have to beat Arsenal and co to his signature.
He has the potential to become one of the best centre-backs in the world in a few years from now, and landing him will definitely do Spurs a lot of good.
However, Champions League football will very likely play a huge role in his decision if it comes to leaving Leipzig this summer, and both Arsenal and Tottenham are at the risk of missing out on the elite European competition next season considering the latest league standing prior to the suspension of football.