Arsenal fans react as Freddie Ljungberg becomes club’s assistant first-team coach

Arsenal have announced that under-23 coach Freddie Ljungberg will become the club’s assistant first-team coach as Steve Bould will take over his previous role.
The North London club want to efficiently bring their young and academy players through to the first team, and that has prompted the coaching changes.
Ljungberg arrived at the Emirates in 1998, scoring 72 goals in 328 appearances and winning five trophies.
The 2001-02 Premier League Player of the Season returned to Arsenal in 2016, coaching the club’s under-15’s and after a brief spell as Wolfsburg’s assistant manager, he returned to the club last June, taking charge of the under-23’s.
The Gunners reckon handing youth a chance could be a smart move that can save them millions in the transfer market, and have tasked the Swede with focusing on the young players who are moving into the first team group.
Bould and Ljungberg will determine how players transition between the academy and first-team, and will fully take charge of their roles as from July 1.
A lot of Arsenal fans are pleased with Ljungberg’s promotion to the senior team coaching setup, and here is how some of them reacted to the news on Twitter:
