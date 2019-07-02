Blog Teams Arsenal Arsenal fans react as club reportedly plot £12million move for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen

Arsenal are considering their alternatives after Crystal Palace quoted £80 million for manager Unai Emery’s target Wilfried Zaha.

As reported by the Sun, the Gunners are keen on Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen and are preparing to bid £12 million.

The Englishman has been on Arsenal’s radar since January, while Tottenham Hotspur have also kept tabs on him.

Bowen scored 22 Championship goals and assisted four others for the Tigers last term, and the Emirates Stadium outfit believes he has what it takes to become a great player.

Some Arsenal fans share their sentiment, and here is how they reacted to the reports linking him with the club on Twitter:

It remains unknown if Bowen can hit the ground running in the top-flight and prove himself at a big club like Arsenal, but he definitely has the potential and he is worth taking a punt on.

Palace won’t let Zaha go for cheap, and cash-strapped Gunners has to consider other options.

The Hull star fits the bill, and considering how Liverpool and Leicester City have benefitted from signing players for a bargain from the club, the North Londoners could be the next lucky buyers if Bowen turns out to be a top player like ex-Tigers Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire.

