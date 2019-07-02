Arsenal fans react as club reportedly plot £12million move for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen

Arsenal are considering their alternatives after Crystal Palace quoted £80 million for manager Unai Emery’s target Wilfried Zaha.
As reported by the Sun, the Gunners are keen on Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen and are preparing to bid £12 million.
The Englishman has been on Arsenal’s radar since January, while Tottenham Hotspur have also kept tabs on him.
Bowen scored 22 Championship goals and assisted four others for the Tigers last term, and the Emirates Stadium outfit believes he has what it takes to become a great player.
Some Arsenal fans share their sentiment, and here is how they reacted to the reports linking him with the club on Twitter:
Beef up home grown quota
replace welbeck
good deal
— Mbang Mbang (@Itruthbishop) July 1, 2019
Last time premier league clubs went to Hull, the got McGuire and Andy Robertson. Just saying
— Josh Ugwu (@joshugwu) July 1, 2019
Great numbers, Def take him to replace Welbz
— AFCJAS (@jasdgooner) July 1, 2019
This is great, but where would this leave Nketiah?
— Matt Limrick (@Matt16082013) July 1, 2019
Perhaps ramsey replacement?he is versatile midfielder…i dont care as long we got tierney..saliba..zaha…martinelli and him + right back..
— Ian annuar (@annuar_ian) July 2, 2019
Bowen is a baller and gets lots of goals from the wing he’d be a really good piece of business
— David Mawdsley (@DaveMawdsley1) July 1, 2019
Good young player
— James Stacey (@___James14) July 1, 2019
Just watched a few videos of Jarrod Bowen and I like the look of him. Clearly a left footed winger rather than a striker. Reminds me a bit of Podolski. I'm all in favour of buying young talents from the Championship.
— SamW (@SamW_AFC) July 2, 2019
From what I have seen, I like Jarrod Bowen. Arsenal at least get this one done..
— Engr. Chiemeka👷 (@Dreamcastzzz) July 2, 2019
It remains unknown if Bowen can hit the ground running in the top-flight and prove himself at a big club like Arsenal, but he definitely has the potential and he is worth taking a punt on.
Palace won’t let Zaha go for cheap, and cash-strapped Gunners has to consider other options.
The Hull star fits the bill, and considering how Liverpool and Leicester City have benefitted from signing players for a bargain from the club, the North Londoners could be the next lucky buyers if Bowen turns out to be a top player like ex-Tigers Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire.