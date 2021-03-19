Arsenal fans react after Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter were satisfied after the draw was made for the quarter-final and semi-final stages of the Europa League.

The north London giants progressed to the last eight of the competition after a 3-1 aggregate win over Greek champions Olympiacos.





Former Gunners defender Gael Clichy was the UEFA ambassador for the draw conducted earlier today, and the club have received a favourable path to the final.

The Gunners were able to avoid the likes of Manchester United, Ajax and Roma and have been pitted alongside Slavia Prague in the quarter-final.

It won’t be a straightforward tie, considering the Czech outfit have beaten Leicester City and Rangers to reach the current phase.

Mikel Arteta’s side are still the better team on paper and will be fancied to progress to the next round of the Europa League.

The Gunners will come up against either Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal in the final four and they have a good chance of reaching the final in Gdansk.

There could be an all Premier League affair in May, should Manchester United beat Granada and overcome one of Ajax or Roma in the semi-final.

Some of the Gunners’ faithful were satisfied with the draw and here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Arsenal face Slavia Prague in the next round and then winner of Villarreal/Dinamo. Arsenal have avoided Manchester United and Ajax until the final. Thanks Clichy! — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) March 19, 2021

I'm so happy with the draw. We can definitely beat them with ease. 👌🏻 #UEL — Dave 🤦‍♂️ (@DammitArsenal) March 19, 2021

Arteta will teach Jose how it's done 👌. Need a repeat boys pic.twitter.com/PtSUPR43qT — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) March 19, 2021

Just win it please. Too much pain and suffering this season already — Nick 🎗 (@AFC_Nick1234) March 19, 2021

Arsenal vs United in the final… — James. (@afcjxmes) March 19, 2021

The Gunners have faced Slavia on just two occasions in their history and both came during the 2007/08 Champions League play-off round.

They beat the Czech outfit by a stunning 7-0 scoreline at the Emirates before sharing the spoils with a goalless draw in the away leg.

The Gunners host Slavia in the first leg on April 8 before the reverse meeting at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague one week later.

