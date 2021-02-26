Arsenal fans react to Europa League last 16 draw vs Olympiacos

Arsenal have been drawn alongside Olympiacos for the round of 16 stage of the Europa League.

However, they had a tough last 32 tie against Benfica where they scraped through with a 4-3 aggregate win after a dramatic second leg.

The Gunners registered a 1-1 draw against Benfica on the road but they had to work hard in the reverse fixture where they were 2-1 down at the hour mark.

The club faced the prospect of being eliminated in the round of 32 for the second year running but they redeemed themselves with a 3-2 comeback win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made amends for the poor showing at the Stadio Olimpico by bagging a brace which included an 87th-minute winner.

They have now been pitted with Olympiacos for the next phase of the competition and the tie should be intriguing to watch.

The Gunners suffered a shock elimination at the hands of the Greek outfit in the round of 32 stage last season on the away-goal rule.

They have faced each other on a staggering 10 occasions in European competitions over the past decade with five wins apiece.

Their record has been poor at Olympiacos’ Karaiskaki Stadium but they have won in the previous two trips to the ground.

One of those was during the second leg of the last 32 tie against Benfica last night and they will be aiming to avenge last season’s result.

The first leg (away) will be played in Piraeus on March 11 with the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium a week later.

Here is how the fans reacted after the round of 16 draw.

OMG ARSENAL V OLYMPIACOS FFS REDEMPTION SZN PLS! — Z . G (@Zaaak_OSC) February 26, 2021

Never heard of them. Should be easy 👍 — Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridge) February 26, 2021

DO NOT BOTTLE PLEASE. — Lucca. (@LuccaWasTaken) February 26, 2021

Arsenal vs Olympiacos. Revenge time! — Arsenal Manager (@AFCManajer) February 26, 2021

